Bucharest Stock Exchange companies thrive on high energy prices

The 20 companies whose shares are included in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2022 with a cumulative net profit of RON 21.7 bln (more than EUR 4 bln), up 111% compared to the same period in 2021, Ziarul Financiar announced.

Their revenues rose by 88% YoY to RON 98.8 bln, data aggregated by Goldring brokerage house.

"The dynamics of revenues and aggregate profit is due to the high exposure of the BET index to the energy sector, the main winner of 2022", explains Claudiu Demian, Goldring analyst.

Indeed, the increase in the cumulative profits of the companies OMV Petrom, Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz account for approximately 85% of the rise of the aggregate profit for all the companies included in the structure of the BET index.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)