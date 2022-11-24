Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Bucharest Stock Exchange companies thrive on high energy prices

24 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 20 companies whose shares are included in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2022 with a cumulative net profit of RON 21.7 bln (more than EUR 4 bln), up 111% compared to the same period in 2021, Ziarul Financiar announced.

Their revenues rose by 88% YoY to RON 98.8 bln, data aggregated by Goldring brokerage house.

"The dynamics of revenues and aggregate profit is due to the high exposure of the BET index to the energy sector, the main winner of 2022", explains Claudiu Demian, Goldring analyst.

Indeed, the increase in the cumulative profits of the companies OMV Petrom, Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz account for approximately 85% of the rise of the aggregate profit for all the companies included in the structure of the BET index.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Bucharest Stock Exchange companies thrive on high energy prices

24 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 20 companies whose shares are included in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2022 with a cumulative net profit of RON 21.7 bln (more than EUR 4 bln), up 111% compared to the same period in 2021, Ziarul Financiar announced.

Their revenues rose by 88% YoY to RON 98.8 bln, data aggregated by Goldring brokerage house.

"The dynamics of revenues and aggregate profit is due to the high exposure of the BET index to the energy sector, the main winner of 2022", explains Claudiu Demian, Goldring analyst.

Indeed, the increase in the cumulative profits of the companies OMV Petrom, Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz account for approximately 85% of the rise of the aggregate profit for all the companies included in the structure of the BET index.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings