Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Bucharest Stock Exchange blue-chip index BET loses 1.7% in May

02 June 2022
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) saw a 1.7% decline in May, measured by the main index BET, which follows the prices of the 20 most traded listed companies, but gained 0.45% if the dividends are priced in (BET-TR), according to the calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on the data from BVB.

The dynamics of the benchmark index were mainly supported by the evolution of the shares of Banca Transilvania (plus 6.3%), Nuclearelectrica (plus 1.1%) and Romgaz (flat).

On the other hand, the steepest losses were recorded last month by Digi Communications (-5.52%), Purcari (-5.45%) and Electrica (-4.67%), according to BVB data.

The BET index has increased on average by 0.9% in May, since its establishment in 1997. The seasonal positive evolution comes after the general meetings of shareholders in April.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

