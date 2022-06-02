The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) saw a 1.7% decline in May, measured by the main index BET, which follows the prices of the 20 most traded listed companies, but gained 0.45% if the dividends are priced in (BET-TR), according to the calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on the data from BVB.

The dynamics of the benchmark index were mainly supported by the evolution of the shares of Banca Transilvania (plus 6.3%), Nuclearelectrica (plus 1.1%) and Romgaz (flat).

On the other hand, the steepest losses were recorded last month by Digi Communications (-5.52%), Purcari (-5.45%) and Electrica (-4.67%), according to BVB data.

The BET index has increased on average by 0.9% in May, since its establishment in 1997. The seasonal positive evolution comes after the general meetings of shareholders in April.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

