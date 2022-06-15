New Butterfly Trail opens in Bucharest’s Văcărești Nature Park

A new trail dedicated to the beautiful butterflies will be inaugurated this Friday, June 17, in Văcărești Nature Park - Bucharest’s unique urban delta. A guided tour will also be organized on the same day to mark the event.

The tour will start at 10:00 and will take about one and a half hours, B365.ro reported. Participants will discover the butterflies’ secrets, learn how to protect them, and find out more about the concept of urban nature.

Several informative signs installed along the new Butterfly Trail will help visitors gather information about these insects and identify the species.

Further details about the event are available here.

The area surrounding the Văcărești Lake in Bucharest was declared a nature park with protected area status in 2016. Covering about 183 hectares, it is the first urban nature park in Romania.

The urban delta formed on the site of a former water infrastructure project of the communist regime, abandoned after the 1989 Revolution. The concrete dam surrounding the park still reminds visitors of the initial plans. Nature reclaimed this abandoned lake, transforming it into a green oasis for many species of birds, several mammals and reptiles, and many types of insects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)