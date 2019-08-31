Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest

A public transport bus fell into the Dambovita river in Bucharest after a car crashed into it on Saturday morning, August 31. There were no victims following this accident.

The bus was almost empty. Just one person besides the driver was in it when the accident occurred and both managed to get out fine, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate – ISU Bucharest-Ilfov reported.

The accident was caused by a passenger car which drove on red and crashed into the left side of the bus. The bus driver tried to avoid the collision and crashed into the fence of the bridge. The bus broke the fence and plunged into the river.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said the damages were significant, but the important thing was there were no victims. “We all know how people in Bucharest drive. I can’t blame anyone. I’m sure that the passenger car’s driver didn’t want this to happen,” Firea said, according to Mediafax.

The price of an Otokar bus like the one that fell into Dambovita is around EUR 250,000. The municipality bought 400 such buses from Turkish group Otokar in 2018 for a total of EUR 100 million.

(Photo source: ISU Bucuresti-Ilfov Facebook page)