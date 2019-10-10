Major Burns treatment unit inaugurated in Romania's Timisoara

The Center of Major Burns (Austria House) within the Timis County Hospital, the first in Romania to have maximum safety conditions for treating patients with major burns, was inaugurated on Wednesday, October 9, Hotnews.ro reported.

Attending the inauguration, health minister Sorina Pintea said that the facilities of the center are rising to or even exceed the standards of similar units abroad.

"It is very important that, as of Thursday, this center will be able to receive patients, that it has doctors and medical staff ready to treat this type of patients. It is a historic day," said Pintea.

The unit has 5 beds, of which 3 are functional as of October 9, and the other two will become functional after the Timiş County Council signs the commissioning documents.

(Photo: Ministerul Sanatatii - Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]