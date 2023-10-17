Energy

Romanian minister speaks of quartz mining in Jiu Valley

17 October 2023

Quartz production can be resumed and replace the coal mining in Jiu Valley, minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said in a press conference on October 16.

The perimeters where such deposits were identified are owned by Banca Română de Scont and Astra Asigurări, both under bankruptcy and controlled by a deposit guarantee fund, Profit.ro reported.

The coal mining company, on the brink of bankruptcy, is fully controlled by the Ministry of Energy, which agreed to take it over in exchange for the financial claims.

Quartz was mined in the Jiu Valley on the Șiglău-Uricani perimeter until the 1990s. An exploitation license for the perimeter was in force until 2015, when it was cancelled by ANRM following a court decision. The last holder of the permit was a company fully controlled by Astra Asigurări, a company in bankruptcy since 2016. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

