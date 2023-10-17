Energy

Romania to ask EC for more time to replace coal-fired power plants

17 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will ask the European Commission to accept amending the calendar drafted for replacing the coal-fired power plants at Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said in a press conference on October 16.

CEO needs at least a year and a half, minister Burduja implied, at the same time admitting that the request is rather a long shot, Economica.net reported.

Under the Restructuring Plan drafted by CEO when applying for state aid, a plan endorsed by the EC, all the coal-fired power units will be shut down by January 1, 2026. A small part of them will be maintained until January 2032 as a strategic reserve to be used under special circumstances.

However, the natural gas-fired and photovoltaic (PV) projects carried out by CEO have accumulated delays of roughly one year and a half and will not be ready in time to substitute the capacity of the coal-fired units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania to ask EC for more time to replace coal-fired power plants

17 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will ask the European Commission to accept amending the calendar drafted for replacing the coal-fired power plants at Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said in a press conference on October 16.

CEO needs at least a year and a half, minister Burduja implied, at the same time admitting that the request is rather a long shot, Economica.net reported.

Under the Restructuring Plan drafted by CEO when applying for state aid, a plan endorsed by the EC, all the coal-fired power units will be shut down by January 1, 2026. A small part of them will be maintained until January 2032 as a strategic reserve to be used under special circumstances.

However, the natural gas-fired and photovoltaic (PV) projects carried out by CEO have accumulated delays of roughly one year and a half and will not be ready in time to substitute the capacity of the coal-fired units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion