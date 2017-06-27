Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will make an official visit to Romania on June 28-29, at the invitation of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

During the visit, the two officials will have an official meeting at the Cotroceni Palace on June 28.

The talks will include the further development of economic relations and sectorial cooperation, “particularly in areas such as energy and transport, given that Romania is Bulgaria’s third trading partner in the European Union, and the upward trend of the bilateral trade was maintained in recent years,” reads a statement from the Romanian Presidency.

The two Presidents will also discuss concrete ways of coordination to promote common interests and objectives within the EU, aspects related to the cooperation within NATO, as well as the security challenges in the Black Sea region, on the Eastern flank.

On June 29, Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis will attend the opening of the Romania-Bulgaria Business Forum.

