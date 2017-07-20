28.5 °C
Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary to connect gas networks

by Romania Insider
Gas companies in Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Hungary have agreed to unite their gas networks to increase the supply security in South-Eastern Europe, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry said yesterday, Reuters and BTA reported.

State-owned Transgaz (Romania), Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), DESFA (Greece), FGSZ (Hungary) and ICGB, the company responsible for the development, construction and operation of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector, signed a memorandum yesterday in Bucharest.

It will be the basis for building the necessary gas pipeline system to transport natural gas to transit countries and the European market, from Greece through Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary and vice versa, reads a press release of the Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

