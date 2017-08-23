Classical music takes over Bucharest’s George Enescu square

The Festival Square, an associated event of the George Enescu International Festival, takes place in the capital’s George Enescu square between September 2 and September 10. Here, the public can enjoy live, open-air classical music concerts, where the access is free.

Following the live concerts, the public can watch in the same venue, between September 11 and September 24, live broadcasts of the George Enescu Festival concerts taking place at Sala Palatului. During the same time frame, the square will host concerts and performances delivered by students of the music schools in Bucharest and of the Romanian conservatories. These will take place between 17:00 and 19:00.

The Festival Square event will open with a concert of the Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by French Benoît Fromanger. Other ensembles scheduled to perform are the Radio Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Tiberiu Oprea and accompanied by pianist Mădălina Pașol; the Bucharest Baroque Ensemble together with trumpet player Sergiu Cârstea; the Royal Camerata (Camerata Regală), conducted by Constantin Adrian Grigore and accompanied by violinist George Tudorache; the National Radio Orchestra together with Czech violinist Roman Patočka; and the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Jinga, and accompanied by tenors Marcel Pavel, Vlad Miriță and Andrei Lazăr.

Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu will also perform at the event, on his Stradivarius Elder violin. He will be accompanied by pianist Sînziana Mircea and bandoneon player Omar Massa.

A premiere of the 2017 edition is the La Vida Loca performance, which includes Latin-American performances and dances, and the presence of The Enescu Project, a group of young musicians that aim to spotlight the chamber music composed by George Enescu.

The performance of the Austrian Sinfonietta Wien will end the even.

The full program can be checked here.

[email protected]