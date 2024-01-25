Mastercard, PAID and an IT&C company renew their leases in the America House office building

News from Companies

America House announces the extension of the lease contracts with three companies, which occupy more than 2,000 sqm of office space.

“America House serves as Mastercard’s headquarters in Romania for over 15 years now. It’s the place where our team grew over the years, and where we have great memories together. But besides the familiarity, we chose to extend the lease, because the building is located ultra-central, and has easy access to all means of transportation, it offers many facilities, including parking, and the working spaces meet our needs in terms of functionality and design”, said Cosmin Vladimirescu, General Manager Mastercard Romania and Croatia.

America House is the premium class A office building in Victoriei Square, located in the best-rated area in Bucharest.

In the dynamic world of business, we have chosen to continue writing the PAID story at America House, not just for its office spaces, but for the vibrant heart of the business community we find here. In light of this ever-evolving urban landscape, we are thrilled to announce the extension of our lease contract at America House. The central location and connectivity to the economic pulse of the city make this building a vital hub for our success”, stated Nicoleta Radu, CEO of PAID.

Țuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii assisted America House on the lease agreements.

“The renewal of the leases of Matercard, a tenant of America House for the past 15 years, of PAID, a tenant of America House for the past 5 years confirms the strong partnership that America House has with its tenants. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our tenants for choosing to renew their leases with us. We continuously strive to ensure the best working conditions and a vibrant community. We have obtained BREEAM Outstanding in Use and Gold ActiveScore certificates and look forward to providing them with the same high-quality services in the future. We thank our tenants for their trust in us and hope to continue our relationship for many years to come!” commented David Hay, founder, and CEO of ADD Value Management SRL.

America House provides space for creativity and innovation and enhances the overall well-being and enjoyment of the employees working in it. The building has a 1,500 sqm newly refurbished World Class gym, three bike rooms with racks for 60 bicycles, equipped with changing rooms, showers and 16 electric cars charging stations.

America House is a landmark Class A office building, located in the heart of Bucharest CBD, on Victoriei Square. America house has 28,806 sqm of class A office and prime retail spaces spread over 8 above ground floors and 368 parking places located in 3 underground parking levels.

America House obtained two valuable international certificates, BREEAM in Use Outstanding and Gold ActiveScore.

Amongst the different rating categories, Health and Wellbeing was the category which obtained the maximum rating score: 100%. Recently, America House completed a 10-million-euro refurbishment and modernization process.

America House office tenants include The Embassy of Japan, the headquarters of Mastercard, Cisco, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, Bucharest Stock Exchange, McDonalds, OLX, Funcom, Egis PAID and Fortim Trust Advisors, member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance provides Property Management services.

Among the tenants of the retail and service area are Worldclass, Starbucks, FruFru, Velocita, Sagakura, Royal Bubble, McDonald's, Gram Bistro restaurant, Noodle Pack, Submarine Burger, ATMS and 2 bank branches, the chic bookstore Cărturești and Inmedio.

