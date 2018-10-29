24 °C
Bucharest subway murderer sentenced to life in prison

by Romania Insider
The Bucharest Court sentenced 37-year old Magdalena Serban, who killed a young woman after pushing her in front of a subway train in Bucharest, in 2017, to life in prison.

This is the first decision in this case and can be appealed, local Mediafax reported. The suspect will remain in protective custody for the rest of the trial and will be forced to undergo medical treatment.

The court also ruled that she has to pay EUR 60,000 in moral damages to the victim’s boyfriend and another woman she attempted to murder in a similar fashion.

The woman shocked the public after pushing a 25-year old woman in front of the subway train at the Bucharest’s Dristor subway station in December 2017. She had never met the victim before the incident.

