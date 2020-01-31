Green Report: Bucharest’s streets haven’t been washed since November 1

The streets in Bucharest haven’t been washed and cleaned since November 1, 2019, Green Report said.

According to the sanitation companies’ contracts with the municipalities, they have to remove the snow in winter months. However, these contracts are based on a national regulation from 1973 and the climate has suffered major changes since then, the weather being quite warm in Bucharest so far this winter, with no snow.

This news comes amid worrying reports about the high levels of air pollution in the Romanian capital.

“Usually, a street sweeper collects three tons of dust in six hours, and in the absence of this service (besides other causes) the levels of PM10 and PM2.5 are very high,” according to Green Report.

Soon after this news broke out, the Bucharest City Hall issued an order in the morning of January 30, requiring all sanitation operators to clean the streets. Contacted by Green Report, four out of Bucharest’s six district city halls confirmed that they had carried out such activities on Thursday.

