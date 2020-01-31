Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:21
Social
Green Report: Bucharest’s streets haven’t been washed since November 1
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The streets in Bucharest haven’t been washed and cleaned since November 1, 2019, Green Report said.

According to the sanitation companies’ contracts with the municipalities, they have to remove the snow in winter months. However, these contracts are based on a national regulation from 1973 and the climate has suffered major changes since then, the weather being quite warm in Bucharest so far this winter, with no snow.

This news comes amid worrying reports about the high levels of air pollution in the Romanian capital.

“Usually, a street sweeper collects three tons of dust in six hours, and in the absence of this service (besides other causes) the levels of PM10 and PM2.5 are very high,” according to Green Report.

Soon after this news broke out, the Bucharest City Hall issued an order in the morning of January 30, requiring all sanitation operators to clean the streets. Contacted by Green Report, four out of Bucharest’s six district city halls confirmed that they had carried out such activities on Thursday.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 49652432 © Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:21
Social
Green Report: Bucharest’s streets haven’t been washed since November 1
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The streets in Bucharest haven’t been washed and cleaned since November 1, 2019, Green Report said.

According to the sanitation companies’ contracts with the municipalities, they have to remove the snow in winter months. However, these contracts are based on a national regulation from 1973 and the climate has suffered major changes since then, the weather being quite warm in Bucharest so far this winter, with no snow.

This news comes amid worrying reports about the high levels of air pollution in the Romanian capital.

“Usually, a street sweeper collects three tons of dust in six hours, and in the absence of this service (besides other causes) the levels of PM10 and PM2.5 are very high,” according to Green Report.

Soon after this news broke out, the Bucharest City Hall issued an order in the morning of January 30, requiring all sanitation operators to clean the streets. Contacted by Green Report, four out of Bucharest’s six district city halls confirmed that they had carried out such activities on Thursday.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 49652432 © Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40