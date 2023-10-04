Modern amphitheater renovated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange opens at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies

News from Companies

The Bucharest Stock Exchange is investing in the students’ future by renovating the 2101 Amphitheater in the Virgil Madgearu building at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

In every academic year, over 5000 students will benefit from the fully renovated amphitheater.

The amphitheater modernization project in the Virgil Madgearu building at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies consisted of its complete renovation and furnishing with furniture and multimedia equipment.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is investing in students' future through the modernization project of Amphitheater 2101 within the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE). Within ASE, the Bucharest Stock Exchange Amphitheater has been inaugurated, a project supported by BVB with the aim of providing students and professors with a modern space for academic activities.

The lecture theater renovation involved a complete change of furniture and equipping it with equipment that meets the needs of students and teachers, necessary for the smooth running of classes. Every academic year, more than 5000 students will benefit from the completely renovated amphitheater within ASE Bucharest. The lecture hall is located on Calea Dorobanti, on the 1st floor of the Virgil Madgearu building within ASE.

"The Bucharest University of Economic Studies is always open to collaborating with key players in the labor market, promoting strategic partnerships with the private sector, represented by major companies present in Romania. These partnerships can contribute to the professional development of our students to the highest current standards, enabling them to excel in the job market with the most demanding employers. This project validates the strength of the partnership between ASE and the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We are pleased that our students and faculty will have the opportunity, provided through this collaboration, to study in facilities that match the times we live in," said Prof. Dr. Nicolae Istudor, Rector of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

” Education is a fundamental pillar in creating a prosperous society and a country with a developed economy, objectives to which we contribute through our initiatives in the capital market. In this regard, the Bucharest Stock Exchange is consistently involved in activities that support the education of students, and we are delighted that by modernizing this lecture theater, we can provide students and professors at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies with an appropriate environment for their activities. The modernization of the amphitheater is one of the collaboration directions between the Bucharest Stock Exchange and ASE. Since 2020, we have had a strategic partnership with ASE, in which colleagues from various departments at BVB attend students' lectures and seminars and share their practical knowledge about the capital market with them. In essence, my colleagues acquaint them with various basic concepts related to saving and investments, which are crucial for their financial education and a prosperous future for all of us. We will continue to stay close to the Bucharest University of Economic Studies through educational activities dedicated to its students," stated Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

BVB and ASE have been collaborating since 2020 through an educational partnership in which representatives from the local exchange provide students with presentations on savings and investment concepts during lectures or seminars. This educational partnership will continue in the 2023-2024 academic year with the aim of supplementing students' knowledge with practical examples related to financial management, the capital market, and the stock exchange within the university curriculum. Therefore, the modernization of Amphitheater 2101 represents a continuation of BVB's efforts to invest in the future of students.

The modernization process lasted for 2 months, and the total project cost amounted to approximately EUR 80,000. The project involved the complete restoration of the room's infrastructure, from changing the benches and desks to replacing the flooring, step profiles, window blinds, and more, as well as equipping it with new equipment.

The amphitheater is officially open starting from today, October 3, 2023.

*This is a press release.