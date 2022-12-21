Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s BET Index, which includes the 20 most traded stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), grew by 8.6% in November supported by the solid financial results posted by the blue-chip companies in the first nine months of this year.

In the last trading session of November, the BET index reached 11,730 points, while the BET-TR closed the month at 22,817 points. The BET’s 8.6% increase in November is the highest growth rate since March 2021 when BET had increased by 9.7%. The percentage increase recorded by BET in November this year also represents the fourth-best November since the launch of the index.

Since the beginning of December, the BET Index has gained another 4% (as of December 20). However, the index is still down 6.6% compared with the closing level in December 2022 due to stronger corrections recorded in February-March and August-September. The BET-TR index, which has the same structure as the BET but also takes into account the dividends paid by companies, is up 2.66% year-to-date, and 8.6% year-on-year, showing positive total returns for investors over the last 12 months.

“The financial results reported by Romanian companies, combined with a more favorable internal and external context manifested in November, led to significant increases for companies listed on the BVB. It is a signal, so not a trend, but it is an essential signal about how important it is to be present on the stock market to benefit from these moments,” said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

He added: “Looking at what is happening in the wider context, there have been 37 funding rounds in both equity and bonds so far in 2022, cumulating close to EUR 1.6 billion. I think these numbers speak volumes about the funding needs that the stock market is successfully meeting.”

The investment activity intensified on BVB in the first 11 months: over 1.5 million transactions with all types of financial instruments listed on the Regulated Market and on the Multilateral Trading System were carried out, up by 11.3% compared to the period January- November last year, when 1.38 million transactions were recorded.

“The growth that the capital market had last month is a clear example of the importance of a recurring investment strategy. But, above all, the most important thing is for Romanians to be present in as large a number as possible in the capital market, and the data we have so far confirms this trend. There are still companies that want to come to the stock exchange, and we are talking about both state and private companies and companies from the region that want to list on the BVB. The stock market is where the transparency of a company is valued in money, and investors now have a greater degree of diversification than ever: more than 140 financial instruments have been listed in the last 4 years on the BVB,” said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The total value of trading with all types of financial instruments on the Regulated Market reached RON 18.8 billion (EUR 3.8 billion), in the first 11 months, up by 8.3% year on year. The average daily trading value on the Regulated Market with all financial instruments reached RON 81.5 million (EUR 16.5 million), up 8.8% compared to the first 11 months of the previous year.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s BET Index, which includes the 20 most traded stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), grew by 8.6% in November supported by the solid financial results posted by the blue-chip companies in the first nine months of this year.

In the last trading session of November, the BET index reached 11,730 points, while the BET-TR closed the month at 22,817 points. The BET’s 8.6% increase in November is the highest growth rate since March 2021 when BET had increased by 9.7%. The percentage increase recorded by BET in November this year also represents the fourth-best November since the launch of the index.

Since the beginning of December, the BET Index has gained another 4% (as of December 20). However, the index is still down 6.6% compared with the closing level in December 2022 due to stronger corrections recorded in February-March and August-September. The BET-TR index, which has the same structure as the BET but also takes into account the dividends paid by companies, is up 2.66% year-to-date, and 8.6% year-on-year, showing positive total returns for investors over the last 12 months.

“The financial results reported by Romanian companies, combined with a more favorable internal and external context manifested in November, led to significant increases for companies listed on the BVB. It is a signal, so not a trend, but it is an essential signal about how important it is to be present on the stock market to benefit from these moments,” said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

He added: “Looking at what is happening in the wider context, there have been 37 funding rounds in both equity and bonds so far in 2022, cumulating close to EUR 1.6 billion. I think these numbers speak volumes about the funding needs that the stock market is successfully meeting.”

The investment activity intensified on BVB in the first 11 months: over 1.5 million transactions with all types of financial instruments listed on the Regulated Market and on the Multilateral Trading System were carried out, up by 11.3% compared to the period January- November last year, when 1.38 million transactions were recorded.

“The growth that the capital market had last month is a clear example of the importance of a recurring investment strategy. But, above all, the most important thing is for Romanians to be present in as large a number as possible in the capital market, and the data we have so far confirms this trend. There are still companies that want to come to the stock exchange, and we are talking about both state and private companies and companies from the region that want to list on the BVB. The stock market is where the transparency of a company is valued in money, and investors now have a greater degree of diversification than ever: more than 140 financial instruments have been listed in the last 4 years on the BVB,” said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The total value of trading with all types of financial instruments on the Regulated Market reached RON 18.8 billion (EUR 3.8 billion), in the first 11 months, up by 8.3% year on year. The average daily trading value on the Regulated Market with all financial instruments reached RON 81.5 million (EUR 16.5 million), up 8.8% compared to the first 11 months of the previous year.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote