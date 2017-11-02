Bucharest Stock Exchange appoints interim general director

The Bucharest Stock Exchange has appointed Marius-Alin Barbu as interim general director. Barbu is the current deputy general director.

In addition, the Financial Supervisory Authority has validated Radu Hanga as a member of the Bucharest Stock Exchange board of directors, reports Agerpres.

Ludwik Sobolewski, the former CEO of the Bucharest bourse, submitted his official resignation on Friday last week, two months after his term had expired. His mandate ended at the end of August. Sobolewski ran again for the office, but the Board of Directors rejected his application.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange is currently looking for a new CEO. The consensus seems that the new general manager should be a Romanian, someone who knows the realities of the Romanian capital market. Sobolewski was general manager between 2013 and 2017.

