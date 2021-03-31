Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main index breaks new historic threshold

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET – closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday, March 30, after breaking the 11,000-point threshold for the first time since its launch.

The BET gained 1.15% on Tuesday and closed at 11,097 points.

The index is up 13% since the beginning of this year and recently passed the record level reached in July 2017, before the financial crisis.

12 of the BET’s 17 companies recorded increases on Tuesday. The best evolution was that of telecom group Digi Communications (DIGI), whose shares went up 7.6% after the group announced the potential sale of its operations in Hungary. Medical services provider MedLife (M) and electricity distributor Electrica (EL) also recorded increases of over 2% on Tuesday.

Fondul Proprietatea (FP), OMV Petrom (SNP) and Romgaz (SNG) all gained over 1%.

