Photo of the day: Bucharest seen from the International Space Station

A photograph of Bucharest, as seen from space, was posted on social media by the United States Embassy in Bucharest. The picture quickly became viral.

"Bucharest at night, as seen from the International Space Station," commented the U.S. Embassy on the photograph in which Bucharest is clearly visible against the backdrop of the night, thanks to the well-lit streets and the clear, cloud-free sky.

The photo was taken on December 3, 2019, from the International Space Station at an altitude of 423 kilometers and was published by the American space agency NASA in its space image gallery.

(Photo source: U.S. Embassy Bucharest on Facebook; photo by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration)