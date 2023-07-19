Events

Bucharest Pride 2023 to take place July 21 to 29

19 July 2023

The 2023 edition of Bucharest Pride takes place from July 21 to July 29 and includes numerous events, both indoors in theaters, cinemas, art galleries, and clubs in the capital, and outdoors in Izvor Park, which will continue to host activities in the Pride Park starting from July 26.

The Bucharest Pride March will take place on July 29 along the route Calea Victoriei - Izvor Park. The program of the edition is available online here.

Under the theme "Visible Love. Visible Families," Romania's largest event dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community will focus this year on the sense of family and the right to have a recognized and legally protected family by the Romanian state, regardless of the partners' sexual orientation.

In the context of Bucharest Pride, a moment of maximum visibility for the community, the Accept Association is preparing to launch the 360 #ProtectAllFamilies campaign. The first TV spot in Romania addressing this subject is already airing on television, featuring the parents of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Through this initiative, the Accept Association invites Romanians to join the cause by signing the petition for the protection and legal recognition of same-sex couples.

Bucharest Pride kicks off on Friday, July 21, with the opening of the exhibition "A Filthy Queer Feast," organized at 19:00 at Atelier35, followed by a new edition of the Queer Night party scheduled for 22:00 at Platforma Wolff. Among the surprises planned by the organizers this year are the Queer Burlesque Show, the first-ever such show organized in Romania, an evening of Queer films, in collaboration with the ART200, Queer Voices and Animest festivals, a special performance of the play "TransLucid," recently awarded at the UNITER Gala, and the opening of the third edition of "inVIZIBIL," a photographic project that honors and celebrates the trans community in Romania.

The grand finale of Bucharest Pride will be a concert by Delia, scheduled for Saturday, after the march, at 22:00, at Q Club.

During the 9-day festival, the community and its allies will have the opportunity to choose from a list of over 90 exhibitions, screenings, shows, workshops, conferences, and concerts to celebrate Queer culture and identity.

As a safe space where LGBTQIA+ community members and their allies are invited to enjoy the festival's outdoor days, Pride Park will once again be a meeting place for queer artists, LGBTQIA+ organizations from the country, and the community. Here, visitors will find a stage dedicated to musical and choreographic performances, relaxation areas, exhibitions, workshops on various topics, and even a food court, every day from 15:00 onwards.

Organizers anticipate that the 2023 march will surpass the record of participants registered at the previous edition when over 15,000 people joined the march of diversity.

March Program:

  • 17:00 - 18:00 - Gathering of participants on Calea Victoriei (intersection with Gheorghe Manu Street and adjacent sidewalks of Calea Victoriei)
  • 18:00 - 19:30 - Bucharest Pride March along Calea Victoriei - United Nations Bridge - Nations' Avenue - crossing Libertății Boulevard - Izvor Park.
  • 19:30 - 22:00 - Conclusion of the Bucharest Pride March in Izvor Park.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest Pride organizers)

Events

1

