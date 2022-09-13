Social

 

 

Bucharest plans five additional bike lanes 13 km in length

13 September 2022
Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan recently announced that he attributed a contract for the planning of five additional bike lanes with a total length of 13 kilometers.

The bike lanes are part of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan 2016-2030 for the Bucharest-Ilfov region, the mayor said in a post on social media.

The project, titled “Constructing the infrastructure for green transportation – bike lanes in the Municipality of Bucharest” includes the construction of bike lanes between Aerogării Boulevard and Băneasa Shopping City (1.5 km), Piaţa Unirii and Mihai Bravu (3 km), Mihai Bravu and Doamna Ghica (1.5 km), Doamna Ghica and D. Pompeiu (3 km), and Alba Iulia Square – 1 December Square (4 km).

Each route has a special designation. The first, between Aerogării Boulevard and Băneasa Shopping, is part of the “shopping route” that stretches from Victoriei Square to Băneasa. The bike lane between Mihai Bravu and Doamna Ghica is part of the “route to school,” which includes the Universitate area.

"We are considering two possible sources of non-reimbursable financing with regards to the funds needed for this project, namely PNRR (second round, the Environmental Fund) or the Regional Operational Program 2021-2027," said Nicuşor Dan.

The planning phase is set to last 150 days. The estimated total value of the contract is RON 386,651 (EUR 78,682).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)

Normal
1

