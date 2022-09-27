Bucharest’s Peasant Museum hosts photo exhibition capturing the emotions of wildlife

Emotions, a special photo exhibition that captures the emotions of birds and animals, will be organized at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest on October 1-9. The shots were taken by Rareș Beșliu, a Romanian photographer who developed his own style that follows the expressions of wildlife.

Emotions is part of the Bucharest Photofest festival and is a preview of the photo album of the same name, which will be released next spring.

The exhibition includes 31 photos illustrating wildlife from several corners of the world - from birds of the Danube Delta and the bear of the Carpathians to the puffins of the Faroes, the flamingos of Cuba, and the squirrels of Canada. Although the species photographed are so diverse, the images do not have a documentary role but were made in the most artistic way possible so as to capture as many emotional states as possible.

"I always wanted to find something different in what I do. I discovered photography, then wildlife, and when I met the two, I tried to combine them as harmoniously as possible. And then, the personification of living things excited me the most - to look at them as people, to look for the sparkle in their eyes, to think about what they feel, but also what they convey to me. It's a fantastic world, full of the unexpected and…emotions. Because they share our emotions, even if their cheeks don't blush and their hands don't shake, even if they don't have wrinkles to frown or voices to say 'I miss you'," Rareș Beșliu said.

The exhibition is open to the public from October 1 to 9 at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, Acvariu hall, from Tuesday to Sunday between 10:00 and 18:00. It can be visited free of charge. Further details are here.

Rareș Beșliu is an economist, entrepreneur, and nature photographer. He is the author of Dor de Viscri, a photobook about the beauty of life in a Transylvanian village. He graduated from the New York Institute of Photography, the Nature & Landscape class, and says photography brings him joy. However, finding the artistic framework and adding a touch of creativity are the things that define his style and complete it.

Bucharest Photofest takes place from October 1 to 9 in several spaces in Bucharest and brings together approximately 30 events grouped under one theme, Trust. The program includes exhibitions, film screenings, showcases, discussions and debates, practical workshops, video installations, and live concerts. More details are here.

(Photo source: the organizers)