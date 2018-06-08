Bucharest weekend festival celebrates World Environment Day

Natura Fest, an event dedicated to the World Environment Day, takes place between June 8 and June 10 in the capital’s Izvor Park.

The program includes concerts of Romanian groups, creative recycling workshops and various exhibitions of objects made out of reusable materials. For instance, visitors can attend a workshop where they can make flowers out of recycled paper and wallpaper, while at another workshop children can design flower vases out of PET bottles.

Among the artists performing at Natura Fest are The Amsterdams, Grimus, Omul cu Şobolani, Eyedrops, FiRMA, Robin & The Backstabbers, E.M.I.L. and COMA.

The program of the festival can be checked here.

