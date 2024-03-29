Administration

Bucharest mayor says urban plans he blocked in court were billion-euro corruption scheme

29 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The district urban plans (PUZ) endorsed by district mayors were corruption schemes generating billions of euros, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan argued. He said that four of the six such district urban plans (PUZs) were definitively scrapped in court, and the other two will be suspended again starting next Monday. 

"The PUZs from districts 3, 4, 5, 6 brought [to those involved in the fraudulent schemes] undue benefits of several hundred million euros, and those from districts 1 and 2, undue benefits of billions of euros – because they are the wealthiest northern areas of Bucharest," declared Nicusor Dan.

Dan also stated that it is "the real estate mafia, in complicity with local and central politicians, who for their own private interest, for benefits worth billions of euros, put at risk the public interest of living comfortably in this city," News.ro reported.

He illustrated his statements with the case of the Metalurgiei neighborhood in the southern part of the city, which, under the general urban plan (PUG, handled by the Bucharest City Hall as opposed to PUZs handled by the district City Halls), was supposed to be a green area. At this moment, the neighborhood has no proper access infrastructure, and the residential properties built on small plots of land sold by individual owners to the real estate developers can hardly be reached by the residents.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea)

Normal
Administration

Bucharest mayor says urban plans he blocked in court were billion-euro corruption scheme

29 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The district urban plans (PUZ) endorsed by district mayors were corruption schemes generating billions of euros, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan argued. He said that four of the six such district urban plans (PUZs) were definitively scrapped in court, and the other two will be suspended again starting next Monday. 

"The PUZs from districts 3, 4, 5, 6 brought [to those involved in the fraudulent schemes] undue benefits of several hundred million euros, and those from districts 1 and 2, undue benefits of billions of euros – because they are the wealthiest northern areas of Bucharest," declared Nicusor Dan.

Dan also stated that it is "the real estate mafia, in complicity with local and central politicians, who for their own private interest, for benefits worth billions of euros, put at risk the public interest of living comfortably in this city," News.ro reported.

He illustrated his statements with the case of the Metalurgiei neighborhood in the southern part of the city, which, under the general urban plan (PUG, handled by the Bucharest City Hall as opposed to PUZs handled by the district City Halls), was supposed to be a green area. At this moment, the neighborhood has no proper access infrastructure, and the residential properties built on small plots of land sold by individual owners to the real estate developers can hardly be reached by the residents.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian stock index BET hits 17,000 points for the first time since launch, records 10% growth in first quarter
29 March 2024
Transport
Romania opens new terminals at Timisoara, Iasi airports in time for Air Schengen
29 March 2024
Defense
Romanian officials mark 20 years of NATO membership
29 March 2024
Energy
Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025
28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport