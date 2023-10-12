Sports

Bucharest Marathon: 16,000 runners expected at event this weekend

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sixteen thousand runners are expected to join the races of this year's Raiffeisen Bucharest Marathon, set for October 14 and October 15, the organizers announced.

The event, at its 16th edition this year, and the athletes support 14 social causes. Its marathon race is a qualifying criterion for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The non-competitive races - the wheelchair race, the Popular Race, and the children's races - are scheduled for Saturday. All of them start and end in Constituției Square, going along Unirii Blvd to Unirii Square.

The competitive races are set for Sunday, with the 10k wheelchair one scheduled to start first, at 07:50. It will be followed at 08:00 by the 10k individual one, and the 42 km, 21 km, and relay races at 09:30.

The runners will race past city landmarks as they start at Libertății Blvd (Izvor Park) to reach Constituției Square, along Calea Buzești, Victoriei Square, Șoseaua Kiseleff, Calea Victoriei, Unirii Blvd, Decebal Blvd, and Basarabia Blvd.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Saturday between 08:00 and 15:00 and on Sunday between 07:00 and 16:00. More on the traffic restrictions here.

(Photo: Marcel Ilie |Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Sports

Bucharest Marathon: 16,000 runners expected at event this weekend

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sixteen thousand runners are expected to join the races of this year's Raiffeisen Bucharest Marathon, set for October 14 and October 15, the organizers announced.

The event, at its 16th edition this year, and the athletes support 14 social causes. Its marathon race is a qualifying criterion for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The non-competitive races - the wheelchair race, the Popular Race, and the children's races - are scheduled for Saturday. All of them start and end in Constituției Square, going along Unirii Blvd to Unirii Square.

The competitive races are set for Sunday, with the 10k wheelchair one scheduled to start first, at 07:50. It will be followed at 08:00 by the 10k individual one, and the 42 km, 21 km, and relay races at 09:30.

The runners will race past city landmarks as they start at Libertății Blvd (Izvor Park) to reach Constituției Square, along Calea Buzești, Victoriei Square, Șoseaua Kiseleff, Calea Victoriei, Unirii Blvd, Decebal Blvd, and Basarabia Blvd.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Saturday between 08:00 and 15:00 and on Sunday between 07:00 and 16:00. More on the traffic restrictions here.

(Photo: Marcel Ilie |Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion