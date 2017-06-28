Bucharest intersection could be named after former US president Ronald Reagan

The public space in between the capital’s Victoriei Square, Paris St. and Duiliu Zamfirescu St. could be named after the 40th US president Ronald Reagan if the Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approves a proposal of Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, News.ro reports.

“The proposal of the mayor comes as an homage paid to Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, who, through his intransigent politics during the Cold War, had a decisive contribution to the fall of communism in Europe,” reads the proposal of mayor Firea.

Ronald Reagan is a symbol of democracy and of the fight against communism, as well as of respect for human rights and freedom of the press, according to the mayor.

In April, mayor Firea said she wanted to place a statue of the former US president Ronald Reagan in downtown Bucharest.

