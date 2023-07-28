Events

Bucharest International Film Festival to take place in September

28 July 2023

Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) returns to the capital of Romania for its 19th edition this year, taking place from September 15 to 22. 

The festival will showcase some of the most captivating and inspired films from around the world. Conceived as an open festival for art cinema, BIFF encourages emerging cinematic currents, discovers talents, and promotes young filmmakers. It represents the first major feature film competition organized in Bucharest.

The event is co-financed by the Municipality of Bucharest through ARCUB, as part of the "Bucharest at Home 2023" program. 

Recognized for the diversity and quality of its selection, presenting a wide range of films addressing current and universal themes, the sections of the 19th edition of the festival will include Competition, Panorama, Romanian Authors, History and Cinema, and Tribute (this year honoring the renowned Japanese pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto). 

The films will be screened in four locations: Sala Mare - ARCUB, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului, Cinema Union, and Grădina cu filme - Cinema & More - CREART. 

The festival will also feature notable guests such as Vanessa Redgrave, Andrei Konchalovsky, Amos Gitai, Danis Tanović, Jerzy Skolimowski, Jan Harlan (producer of Stanley Kubrick), Radu Mihăileanu, Franco Nero, and others. 

BIFF is a prestigious film event that takes place annually in Bucharest. With an impressive selection of films from around the world, BIFF aims to promote diversity and excellence in cinematography, facilitate dialogue between industry professionals, and provide the audience with a memorable experience. Organizers say that the 18 previous editions of the festival certify the need for such an event in the Bucharest cultural scene, as evidenced by the numerous audience attendees.

The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) is organized by Charta Foundation and the Cultural Association Grigore Vasiliu Birlic, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the National Centre of Cinematography. Partners include the Romanian Peasant National Museum, the Center for Creation, Art, and Tradition of Bucharest Municipality - CREART, Cinema Union, Romanian Cultural Institute, the Embassy of Japan, the Embassy of Mexico, the Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Italian Cultural Institute Bucharest. 

(Photo source: BIFF organizers)

Normal
 

1

