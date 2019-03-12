Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 08:36
Business
Bucharest slips 14 places in Innovation Cities 2019 ranking
03 December 2019
Bucharest went down 14 positions to the 171st place of the Innovative Cities 2019 ranking compiled by Melbourne-based innovation agency 2thinknow.

Meanwhile, Timisoara climbed up 36 places to 394th. No other Romanian cities were included among the world’s most innovative 500 cities.

The Innovation Cities Index was established in 2007 by innovation agency 2thinknow, and has grown to the world's longest running city ranking for innovation.

Bucharest ranks fourth in the region after Prague, Budapest and Warsaw, but ahead of Sofia, Krakow and Belgrade. New York tops the ranking followed by Tokyo and London.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

40