Over 1,000 athletes from 33 countries across 6 continents will take part in artistic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and gymnastics for all competitions in a 'Gymnastics Gala' taking place from September 1 to October 22, in Bucharest.

The international event, the largest in terms of complexity among the competitions organized by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation (FRG) in Romania, will include the 'RomGym Trophy' for artistic gymnastics (men's and women's), the National Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup, the Balkan Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, and the Bucharest Gym for All Festival, according to News.ro.

Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan recently noted that City Hall supports sports and that the competitions are just another proof of that. “3x3 Basketball, the European Polo Championship, and L'Etape Romania by Tour de France are just a few of the events that have turned Bucharest into a sports arena,” he said in a Facebook post.

The 'RomGym Trophy' for artistic gymnastics (men's and women's) will take place on September 1-3 at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest. Athletes from 14 countries have registered: Germany, Israel, Norway, Portugal, Canada, Spain, Finland, Egypt, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Azerbaijan, Austria, and Romania.

Alongside the gymnasts from the Romanian teams, athletes competing in Bucharest will include Andrey Medvedev (Israel) - European vice champion and world medalist in vault; Artem Dolgopyat (Israel) - Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020, double European champion and double world vice-champion in floor exercise; Marta Pihan Kulesza (Poland), 36 years old, medalist in World Cup stages, participant in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics; Laurie Denommee and Shallon Olson representing Canada, a team qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The National Individual Open Championship and the National Club Representatives Championship will take place at the same time as the RomGym Trophy.

The National Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition, organized for the first time at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest, will take place on September 4.

The Polyvalent Hall will also host one of the most important global competitions in 2023, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup, between October 13 and 15. 130 gymnasts from 22 countries across 6 continents have registered: Australia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Finland, Greece, Italy, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, and Romania.

Bucharest will also host the Balkan Aerobic Gymnastics Championships for juniors, October 17-19. Representatives from Greece, Moldova, Turkey, Hungary, and Bulgaria will participate alongside the Romanian athletes.

Finally, between October 21-22, Bucharest’s Metropolitan Circus will host the Bucharest Gym for All Festival. Over 350 athletes from Greece, Congo, Serbia, Mali, Moldova, Nigeria, and Romania will participate.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)