Basketball: Bucharest to host FIBA 3X3 U23 world cup this fall

The third edition of the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup will take place in Bucharest between October 5 and October 9.

The event will be held at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus.

The Bucharest City Hall will also support the competition with RON 1.5 million (EUR 300,000), according to an announcement from Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan.

More than 40 national teams from all over the world are expected at the event. The matches will be streamed on the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)’s YouTube channel and by various TV stations, the mayor said.

“It is a sports event that will bring prestige and visibility to our city. At the same time, it will contribute to promoting 3x3 basketball among the young,” the mayor commented.

Romania previously organized the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

3x3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide. The games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

Romania won gold with the men in the first edition of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup in 2014 and silver with the women in 2016.

(Photo: Yobro10 | Dreamstime.com)

