Bucharest Exchange hit by Omicron: steepest daily decline since June 2020
On the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the indices followed the decline in the international markets, hit on November 26 by the news related to a new variant of the Covid-19 virus (Omicron).
The BET index fell 3.41% on Friday (November 26), the steepest daily decline since June 2020, while the BE-NG index of energy and utility companies depreciated by 4.12%.
On a weekly basis, Romania’s stock market indices posted the steepest decline since the Covid-19 shock in February-March last year.
(Photo source: BVB website)