Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 09:45
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Bucharest Exchange hit by Omicron: steepest daily decline since June 2020

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the indices followed the decline in the international markets, hit on November 26 by the news related to a new variant of the Covid-19 virus (Omicron).

The BET index fell 3.41% on Friday (November 26), the steepest daily decline since June 2020, while the BE-NG index of energy and utility companies depreciated by 4.12%.

On a weekly basis, Romania’s stock market indices posted the steepest decline since the Covid-19 shock in February-March last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB website)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 09:45
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Bucharest Exchange hit by Omicron: steepest daily decline since June 2020

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the indices followed the decline in the international markets, hit on November 26 by the news related to a new variant of the Covid-19 virus (Omicron).

The BET index fell 3.41% on Friday (November 26), the steepest daily decline since June 2020, while the BE-NG index of energy and utility companies depreciated by 4.12%.

On a weekly basis, Romania’s stock market indices posted the steepest decline since the Covid-19 shock in February-March last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB website)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest