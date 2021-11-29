Bucharest Exchange hit by Omicron: steepest daily decline since June 2020

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

On the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the indices followed the decline in the international markets, hit on November 26 by the news related to a new variant of the Covid-19 virus (Omicron).

The BET index fell 3.41% on Friday (November 26), the steepest daily decline since June 2020, while the BE-NG index of energy and utility companies depreciated by 4.12%.

On a weekly basis, Romania’s stock market indices posted the steepest decline since the Covid-19 shock in February-March last year.

(Photo source: BVB website)