Bucharest Exchange’s BET index breaks the 14,000-unit threshold

The blue chips’ index at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) rose by 0.8% in the trading session on September 12, surpassing the threshold of 14,000 points for the first time after three consecutive sessions in which it recorded historical records.

BVB’s blue chips index increased in each of the last five meetings, with a cumulative advance of 6.7%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Since the beginning of the year, BET is up 20.9%. At the same time, BET-TR, the index that includes dividends granted by large companies, has an advance of 25.3% in the same period.

On September 12, the growth of the main index was supported by shares such as Aquila Part Prod (FMCG distribution, +3.2%), Banca Transilvania (1.8%), Transport Trade Services (water transportation, +1.44%), Fondul Proprietatea (1.4%) and OMV Petrom (1.1%).

Among the 20 companies in BET, six companies were decreasing, and the rest were increasing at the time of writing this news.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)