Life Will Win: Bucharest joins European cities hosting charity concerts for Ukraine

Bucharest has been added to the map of the European "Life Will Win" tour, a charity event set to raise funds for Ukraine's medical needs and to support Ukrainian artists and Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The tour started in Warsaw on June 10 and then continued with concerts in Prague (on June 13), Budapest (June 16), and Vienna (June 17).

The concert in Bucharest will take place this Saturday, June 18, in the George Enescu Square, at the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest, with the support of Bucharest City Hall and ARCUB - Cultural Center of Bucharest. The show will start at 19:00.

Next, the tour will continue in Berlin (Germany) - on June 20, Florence (Italy) - June 21, Madrid (Spain) - June 22, and Cascais (Portugal) - June 23.

The "Life Will Win" tour lineup includes well-known Ukrainian artists such as MONATIK, Vopli Vidopliasova, Pianoboy, Wellboy, and Alina Pash. The public will also be able to listen to the most exciting songs from "Evening Quarter" performed by actors of Kvartal 95 Studio, a famous Ukrainian company.

The hosts of the concerts are also actors of Kvartal 95 Studio, along with Yevhen Koshovy, Olena Kravets, Oleksandr Pikalov and the Ukrainian TV presenter and actress Daria Tregubova.

The concert is free of charge, but donations can be made during the event by scanning a QR code. All funds raised during the shows will be donated to cover Ukraine's humanitarian and medical needs.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB)