Bucharest’s District 5 City Hall purchased at the end of last year smartphones, iPads and notebooks for which it paid around EUR 33,000, according to data from the Electronic Public Acquisitions System, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The City Hall purchased 11 iPhones X, 12 iPhones 8, four Apple iPad Pro 12,9”, six Notebook Probook 450, and one Samsung Galaxy S8. The 11 iPhone X phones cost EUR 14,300, and the 12 iPhone 8 phones EUR 9,300.

The equipment was purchased from two companies, namely Prompt Serv Computer and Office Max.

Bucharest’s District 5, led by mayor Daniel Florea, is regarded as the capital’s poorest. It encompasses the so-called ghetto neighborhoods of Ferentari and Rahova. In a survey released in 2017 both neighborhoods came out as two of the capital’s least safe.

Meanwhile, the recently established Information Technology Municipal Company, one of the capital’s 22 municipal companies, purchased one Retina screen Apple MacBook Pro 15 for RON 11,700 (EUR 2,500) and two other Apple MacBook Pro 15 Retina for RON 7,964 (EUR 1,700) each. The purchases were made from the company Smart Choice.

The municipal companies of Bucharest are in charge with various public utility activities that were previously delegated to private companies or departments within the City Hall.

