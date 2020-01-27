PwC: Excessive car park in Bucharest makes alternative transport a must

The car park in Romania increased to over 8.2 million vehicles in 2018 but the road infrastructure hasn’t kept up, according to the latest PwC Digital Auto Report.

The company's consultants also draw attention to the fact that the city of Bucharest has been for many years in the top of the most congested cities in Europe and the polluting particle level in the air is double the maximum recommended by the World Health Organization. In this context, PwC recommends new transport solutions such as car sharing or ride hailing.

"The car park in Romania increased by 7.4% in 2018 according to official data, to over 8.2 million vehicles, but the road infrastructure is not keeping pace. For example, Bucharest, with about 1.4 million cars registered officially, not including those in transit, has been for many years in the top of the most congested cities in Europe, and the level of airborne particles is double the maximum recommended by the World Health Organization,” said Daniel Anghel, partner and leader of the fiscal and legal services, PwC Romania.

On the other hand, estimates for Europe show that the car park will increase by 1.4% by 2025, after which it will decrease by 5.4% by 2030, as a result of the development of Uber-type mobility platforms and alternative car ownership modalities, according to the cited study. Europe's car park will reach 273 million cars by 2025, from 269 million cars this year, after which it will be reduced by 2030.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)