Events

Bucharest Auto Show opens at Romexpo

07 October 2021
The Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2021 (SAB) opens today at Romexpo’s B2 Pavilion.

The event, set to run until October 17, also takes place in the surrounding outdoor area.

Visitors will be able to see some of the novelties of the 2021-2022 season from brands such as BMW, Citroën, Honda, Kia, Isuzu, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Ssang Yong, Suzuki, Toyota or Tesla, while the Racebox stand hosts a super sports section showcasing a Formula One seater, two endurance seaters, and several one-off models with a total value of more than EUR 5 million, according to Agerpres.

The ATH Moto stand displays products from brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, Gasgas, CF Moto, and Fantic (electric bikes). 

One display is dedicated to historic cars in an exhibition organized by Oldtimer Studio and Retromobil.

Other areas cover electric mobility and showcase electric vehicles: cars, scooters and bikes.

Access is based on the green pass. One ticket costs RON 40.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

