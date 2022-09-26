Culture

 

 

Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph is open to visitors on weekends, mayor says

26 September 2022
Tourists and locals can visit the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest free of charge on weekends until October 16, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. Visitors can enjoy a unique panorama of the city from the top of the monument and admire the indoor sculpture & comics exhibition.

Comics signed by Alexandru Ciubotariu, Octav Ungureanu, Robert Obert, and Ionuț Popescu await visitors in the first part of the exhibition, while the second part features the works of fifteen students from the Nicolae Tonitza and Dimitrie Paciurea high schools in Bucharest.

"The sculptures and comics exhibited inside the Arch, contemporary reinterpretations of the monument, are particularly interesting," mayor Dan said.

The Arch of Triumph is open every Saturday and Sunday, between 12:00 and 20:00, until October 16.

Located in northern Bucharest, the Arch of Triumph is one of the most important historical landmarks of the city. The monument reminds passers-by of the Romanian Army's victory in the First World War and the Great Union of 1918 - one of the most important events in Romania's history. Read more about it here.

(Photo source: Dunca Daniel/Dreamstime.com)

1

