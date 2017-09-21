Bucharest City Hall buys ambulances with EUR 8.5 million

The Bucharest City Hall will buy 100 ambulances for the Bucharest Ilfov Ambulance Service (SABIf) with EUR 8.5 million, mayor Gabriela Firea said.

Of this sum, EUR 4.6 million will come from dividends the City Hall received from the capital’s water and sewage services provider Apa Nova. The rest will be covered by the local budget.

The acquisition will be discussed in the Bucharest General Council’s meeting next week. The mayor explained that SABIf’s current ambulance fleet has many vehicles that are technically outdated.

Alis Grasu, the manager of SABIf, said 68 of the service’s 108 ambulances are technically outdated. “We are convinced that, with the help of these ambulances, we will manage to replace some of the vehicles that are more than 11 years old, and with the rest we will increase our intervention capabilities in the Bucharest – Ilfov region,” Grasu explained.

Apa Nova said it would send the EUR 4.6 million to the Bucharest City Hall at the beginning of next week.

