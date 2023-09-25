The Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) recently launched a tender worth RON 118 million (EUR 23.7 million) for the rehabilitation of the international departures, arrivals, and finger terminals at Henri Coandă International Airport (Otopeni Airport), Bucharest's main one.

The tender includes interior redesign of the public areas of the terminals, the rehabilitation of equipment and installations of the centralized ventilation and air conditioning system, and the modernization of the electrical installations of the terminal buildings.

CNAB intends to have the rehabilitation works disrupt travel at the airport as little as possible.

"The design will include a phased work schedule to avoid blocking passenger flows - the beneficiary's requirement for nighttime work execution will be taken into account, and the proposed schedule will be subject to the beneficiary's approval, which can modify it to ensure the smooth operation of the terminals in terms of passenger flows," the tender documentation says, cited by Economedia.ro.

The duration of the contract is 101 months in total, with 41 months dedicated to the design and actual execution of the work, and 60 months for the warranty period provided by the contractor. Bids will be opened on October 30, and the evaluation will be based on price and the experience of the project team.

Otopeni Airport is Romania's largest airport. Last year, it had a passenger traffic of 12 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com)