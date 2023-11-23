Events

Bucarest Accueil’s Christmas market takes place this weekend

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Christmas market organized by Bucarest Accueil, a French association helping French-speaking families living in Bucharest to discover the city and Romania, takes place on November 26 at Caro Hotel.

The Christmas market will feature 50 vendors. Visitors will find here a variety of presents, jewelry, traditional Romanian items, French food, games and toys, books, clothes, decoration items, and more.

The program also includes activities for children, who can meet Santa at the event.

The market is “a way to offer the international and local communities access to French, international and Romanian products so they can find unique gifts for their family and friends,” the organizers said.

Bucarest Accueil’s Christmas Market takes place under the patronage of the French Embassy in Romania.

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Bucarest Accueil’s Christmas market takes place this weekend

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Christmas market organized by Bucarest Accueil, a French association helping French-speaking families living in Bucharest to discover the city and Romania, takes place on November 26 at Caro Hotel.

The Christmas market will feature 50 vendors. Visitors will find here a variety of presents, jewelry, traditional Romanian items, French food, games and toys, books, clothes, decoration items, and more.

The program also includes activities for children, who can meet Santa at the event.

The market is “a way to offer the international and local communities access to French, international and Romanian products so they can find unique gifts for their family and friends,” the organizers said.

Bucarest Accueil’s Christmas Market takes place under the patronage of the French Embassy in Romania.

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi