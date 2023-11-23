Bucarest Accueil’s Christmas market takes place this weekend

The Christmas market organized by Bucarest Accueil, a French association helping French-speaking families living in Bucharest to discover the city and Romania, takes place on November 26 at Caro Hotel.

The Christmas market will feature 50 vendors. Visitors will find here a variety of presents, jewelry, traditional Romanian items, French food, games and toys, books, clothes, decoration items, and more.

The program also includes activities for children, who can meet Santa at the event.

The market is “a way to offer the international and local communities access to French, international and Romanian products so they can find unique gifts for their family and friends,” the organizers said.

Bucarest Accueil’s Christmas Market takes place under the patronage of the French Embassy in Romania.

simona@romania-insider.com