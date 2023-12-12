BSOG reportedly drops arbitrage claims against Romania related to Offshore Law

Black Sea Oil & Gas, a company controlled by the American investment fund Carlyle, gives up the arbitration process against the Romanian state regarding the additional tax provided for in the Offshore Law adopted in 2018, which was later maintained when the law was amended last year, shows a document consulted by Economedia.ro.

At the beginning of April 2022, information appeared in the press that BSOG notified the Romanian state of its intention to initiate an international arbitration process at the Court of Paris against the background of the non-amendment of the Offshore Law.

The company's CEO told Free Europe last month that "the dispute relates to the surcharge under the Offshore Act" and that BSOG wants to "recover any sums paid to the State for the surcharge". The amount is close to EUR 400 million.

(Photo source: Blackseaog.com)