Energy

BSOG reportedly drops arbitrage claims against Romania related to Offshore Law

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Black Sea Oil & Gas, a company controlled by the American investment fund Carlyle, gives up the arbitration process against the Romanian state regarding the additional tax provided for in the Offshore Law adopted in 2018, which was later maintained when the law was amended last year, shows a document consulted by Economedia.ro.

At the beginning of April 2022, information appeared in the press that BSOG notified the Romanian state of its intention to initiate an international arbitration process at the Court of Paris against the background of the non-amendment of the Offshore Law.

The company's CEO told Free Europe last month that "the dispute relates to the surcharge under the Offshore Act" and that BSOG wants to "recover any sums paid to the State for the surcharge". The amount is close to EUR 400 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Blackseaog.com)

Normal
Energy

BSOG reportedly drops arbitrage claims against Romania related to Offshore Law

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Black Sea Oil & Gas, a company controlled by the American investment fund Carlyle, gives up the arbitration process against the Romanian state regarding the additional tax provided for in the Offshore Law adopted in 2018, which was later maintained when the law was amended last year, shows a document consulted by Economedia.ro.

At the beginning of April 2022, information appeared in the press that BSOG notified the Romanian state of its intention to initiate an international arbitration process at the Court of Paris against the background of the non-amendment of the Offshore Law.

The company's CEO told Free Europe last month that "the dispute relates to the surcharge under the Offshore Act" and that BSOG wants to "recover any sums paid to the State for the surcharge". The amount is close to EUR 400 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Blackseaog.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years