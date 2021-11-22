EC includes second stage of BRUA pipeline among critically important projects
The European Commission on Friday (November 19) approved the fifth list of Projects of Common Interest in the field of trans-European energy infrastructure, a list that includes several projects in Romania - especially the second phase of the BRUA (Bulgaria - Romania - Hungary - Austria) pipeline project, Adevarul reported.
In the natural gas sector, among the projects involving Romania and which are included on the fifth list of projects of common interest are: Depomureş Underground Gas Depot, Bilciureşti Underground Gas Depot and BRUA - Phase II.
This second stage of BRUA projects includes the expansion of transport capacity in Romania towards Hungary: ensuring the physical possibility of permanent bidirectional flow between Romania and Hungary, by building a compression station at Csanadpalota (Hungary).
Other several projects related to the transfer of natural gas from Black Bea to the main BRUA route are included as well: Ţărmul Marii Negre (Black Sea Coast)- Podişor (RO) pipeline.
The list also includes projects of the Romania - Serbia Cluster, also known as the "Mid Continental East Corridor", namely the following projects of common interest: the overhead power line between Resita (RO) and Pancevo (Serbia); the overhead power line between the Iron Gates and Resita; the overhead power line between Reşiţa and Timişoara / Săcălaz and the overhead power line between Arad and Timişoara / Săcălaz.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
