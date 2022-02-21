Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

BRK brokerage house sees 27% growth potential for Romgaz shares

21 February 2022
BRK Financial Group (BVB: BRK), the only brokerage house listed on the Romanian Stock Exchange (BVB), initiated coverage for the shares of the natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG) with the recommendation Buy and a target price of RON 47.1 per unit, calculated by the discounted cash flows method.

Compared to the price of RON 37 per share of February 16, the growth potential is 27%.

"With the inclusion of the Neptun Deep project, whose value is estimated at RON 3.2 bln (50% stake of the project), the growth potential could reach up to 50%," a BRK research note dated February 17, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, and published on the bvbresearch.ro platform reads.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

