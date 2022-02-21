BRK brokerage house sees 27% growth potential for Romgaz shares

BRK Financial Group (BVB: BRK), the only brokerage house listed on the Romanian Stock Exchange (BVB), initiated coverage for the shares of the natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG) with the recommendation Buy and a target price of RON 47.1 per unit, calculated by the discounted cash flows method.

Compared to the price of RON 37 per share of February 16, the growth potential is 27%.

"With the inclusion of the Neptun Deep project, whose value is estimated at RON 3.2 bln (50% stake of the project), the growth potential could reach up to 50%," a BRK research note dated February 17, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, and published on the bvbresearch.ro platform reads.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

