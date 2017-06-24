British School of Bucharest opens summer school for all

The British School of Bucharest will start its summer school program on July 3. It will be open to all “children keen to learn,” the school announced in a statement.

All children aged 4-14 will be able to attend the summer school, regardless of the school they go to regularly. The program offers various options, such as fencing, tennis, football, climbing, swimming lessons, gastronomy, zip wire, slack wire, and art and music workshops.

The summer school courses will take place from Monday to Friday, between 09:00 and 16:00, with classes being limited to a maximum of 20 participants. Children will be grouped based on age, and all courses and activities will be taught by the British School of Bucharest’s native English-speaking teachers. Moreover, all children will receive snacks and lunch.

The program is split into four classes, namely the KS1 English and Activities Program – for children aged 4 to 8, and at all English levels; KS2 English and Activities Program – for children aged 8 to 12, and at an elementary/ pre-intermediate to intermediate English level; KS3 English and Activities Program – for children aged 12 to 14, and at an elementary to upper intermediate English level; and Activities Only Program – for children aged 8 to 14, and possessing a good knowledge of English.

The cost per week for the summer school is EUR 375. Between July 3 and July 28, parents can choose to enroll their children for either one, two, three or all four weeks of the program.

More information is available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]