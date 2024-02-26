The British School of Bucharest opens the Scholarship Programme for the Academic Year 2024-2025. Who is eligible to apply and what standards must be met to secure a place at a top school?

News from Companies

In a world where education is the key investment for shaping tomorrow's innovators, the British School of Bucharest (BSB) proudly announces the launch of its Scholarship Programme for the Academic Year 2024-2025. With a firm belief in nurturing and empowering young talents to become the leaders of tomorrow, this initiative encapsulates BSB’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and personal development

The Scholarship Programme 'Transforming Futures' aims to offer both full and partial scholarships to exceptional students entering Year 10 (IGCSE programme) and Year 12 (A-Level programme) in the upcoming academic year, regardless of their current educational background, whether from state or private institutions.

Jason Porter, Head of Secondary at the British School of Bucharest, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: ‘At BSB we are delighted to offer young people the chance to gain a Scholarship to study with us and become a part of our community. The Scholarship Programme allows students to access everything we have to offer and join us at BSB to achieve academically and flourish personally, as well as making a future valuable contribution and a difference not only locally and nationally, but also globally. We look forward to welcoming our potential scholars to the BSB Campus and meeting them for the Scholarship Programme’.

How can students get to study at a top school?

Students are invited to submit their applications between Monday, 26th February 2024, and Friday, 15th March 2024, by 13.00. As part of their application, they must submit an essay on the theme 'Added Value of A.I. in the Future' in addition to essential documents.

Selection criteria encompass a rigorous evaluation process, which includes an interview and the Cognitive Abilities Test (CAT) scheduled for the 16th March 2024. Successful candidates will undergo English and Mathematics tests on the 23rd March 2024. Final results will be announced on the 8th April 2024, with Scholarships ranging from 10% to 100% of tuition fees. Further details regarding the application process are available on the dedicated page for the BSB Scholarship Programme 2024-2025.

Success Through Hard Work and Excellent Teaching

The British School of Bucharest is proud to announce that over 95% of its graduating students promotion 2022-2023 have gained acceptance into prestigious Universities worldwide. These institutions span various regions, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland, Romania, and the USA. Notably, students have been accepted into renowned Universities such as Oxford University, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University of Durham, St. Andrews University, IE University Madrid and Fordham University, USA.

‘The BSB Scholarship was more than an opportunity for me. It was a pathway into a new academic life which tailors to the unique needs of each of its students. I was lucky to create close connections with BSB teachers, which taught me more than academics, becoming mentors and strong role models. The BSB environment allowed me to flourish, offering the freedom and support for new projects and initiatives in which I developed the skills I will need for my future’, shared Ilinca, a former BSB Scholarship holder and graduate in 2023.

The British School of Bucharest: Elevating Education Through Academic Excellence at an International Private School

For over two decades, the British School of Bucharest has been a beacon of educational excellence, providing a nurturing environment that celebrates diversity and fosters personal and academic growth.

The British School of Bucharest has been consistently rated as 'excellent' for both ‘the quality of pupils learning and achievement’ and ‘the quality of pupils' personal development’, receiving this rating twice in a row, in 2018 and again in 2022, by the UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

__

*This is a Press release.