Brico Depot opens pop-up stores in three Romanian cities

Brico Depot Romania, part of British group Kingfisher, an international network of do-it-yourself stores, is opening pop-up stores in three Romanian cities: Bucharest, Constanța and Oradea.

The pop-up stores showcase the retailer’s product ranges for garden, construction, bathroom, kitchen and storage. They also offer DIY enthusiasts the option to take part in various contests.

In Bucharest, the first pop-up store is focused on the garden range. It is open in the Promenada Mall until July 15. The one in Oradea will be open between July 18 and July 25, while that in Constanța between July 29 and August 5. They are also focused on the garden range.

