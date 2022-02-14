Profile picture for user andreich
andrei@romania-insider.com 

 

Romanian BVB-listed bank BRD promises outstanding 18% dividend yield this year

14 February 2022
With a proposed dividend of RON 2.41 per share distributed from its retained earnings accumulated in 2019-2020 (as a result of the dividend disbursement restrictions), plus the net profit of 2021, BVB-listed bank BRD-SocGen is so far paying the highest yield among the companies listed on the main market of the Romanian Stock Exchange, with a cumulative return of almost 18%.

The figure is thus the equivalent of a more normal 6% annual dividend yield.

On February 24, BRD shareholders will vote for a dividend that generates a yield of 12% at current trading prices (paid from retained earnings), Ziarul Financiar reported. On April 28, they will vote for the proposal announced by the bank along with the publication of financial results 2021, respectively RON 1.28 per share, consistent with a yield of 6.2%.

BRD Soc Gen - the third largest credit institution in Romania, which announced on Thursday its financial results for 2021, respectively a net profit increasing by 37%, to 1.3 billion lei - wants to distribute 70% of last year's net income in the form of dividends.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

