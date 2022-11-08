News from Companies

Fear of failure can sometimes feel so overwhelming, terrifying even, in such a manner that it will stop you from pursuing your own ambitions and dreams, right? Don’t sleep on it and join our mission to reduce fear of failure globally through the most innovative events - "I Love Failure Talks Bucharest".

The next edition will take place on November 9, 2022, at Apollo 111 in Bucharest, a location famous for its support for the art sector as well as for the great intake in nonconformist and innovative activities.

Why join I Love Failure Talks events?

Reduce fear of failure - be part of our community and live life to the fullest without fear of failure.

- be part of our community and live life to the fullest without fear of failure. High-level networking - you will meet from C-level executives & investors to the biggest influencers, top athletes, and artists.

- you will meet from C-level executives & investors to the biggest influencers, top athletes, and artists. Inspiring stories - listen to amazing stories from people in the arena, people who have achieved amazing performances.

- listen to amazing stories from people in the arena, people who have achieved amazing performances. Wine & Finger Foods - only the best for our community: enjoy a glass of high quality wine from Domeniul Bogdan with delicious finger foods.

- only the best for our community: enjoy a glass of high quality wine from Domeniul Bogdan with delicious finger foods. Team building - bring your team and have an awesome experience together, creating new funny memories.

For this edition, we have many surprises in the pot: starting off with the magical location that will be hosting our stories of failure times, up to renowned business and entrepreneurship speakers, passionate artists as well as famous influencers, all ready to inspire you by sharing their own failures.

Event Speakers:

Cristian China Birta – Kooperative 2.0 founder, writer and digital marketing consultant;

– Kooperative 2.0 founder, writer and digital marketing consultant; Mirela Retegan – Gașca Zurli founder, writer and radio personality, brings an innovative perspective into child – parents' relationship;

– Gașca Zurli founder, writer and radio personality, brings an innovative perspective into child – parents' relationship; Lucian Mîndruță – Known as journalist and television & radio personality, his current activities include moderating a radio show for Digi FM and being an online & social media journalist;

– Known as journalist and television & radio personality, his current activities include moderating a radio show for Digi FM and being an online & social media journalist; Elena Vrabie - Sales & Senior Content Manager at The Recursive she is also an experience writer with a keen eye for cool startups;

- Sales & Senior Content Manager at The Recursive she is also an experience writer with a keen eye for cool startups; Mădălina Pașol – pianist, she performed not only as a soloist but also being part of various orchestras alongside world renowned soloists and artists.

Our Master of Ceremony, Meșter Cătălin (Founder I LOVE Failure & CO-founder Voxa) will be lighting up the spirits throughout the event, as well as encouraging your curiosity for the Q&A sessions.

Event agenda:

18.30 - welcome, drinks, tasty food, and a bit of networking

19:00 - inspiring stories of failure + Q&A

20.30 - networking, fun, drinks, some more tasty food

Buy your ticket here & join our community and have the courage to dream even when you fail!