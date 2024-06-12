Culture

Romanian-French contemporary artists celebrate Constantin Brâncuși with exhibition in Paris

12 June 2024

In resonance with the Constantin Brâncuși retrospective organized by the Centre Pompidou, the Arche Culturelle association and the Romanian Cultural Institute, in collaboration with the Cosmose Club, organize the exhibition entitled Brâncuși inspiră/Brâncuși inspires in Paris. 

The special show featuring 13 Romanian-French contemporary artists will be hosted by the Romanian Cultural Institute in the French capital between June 17 and July 1.

Ștefan Beiu, Dan Ciupureanu, Daniela Codiță, Melissa Maria Dillon, Aurelian Răzvan Dinu, Cristina Elinesco, Viorel Enache, Ioana Fluerașu, Karin Guni, Petra Marian, Marievic, Iulia Șchiopu, and Florentin Tanas are the artists invited by the organizers to contribute with works of art and pay tribute to the famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

The participating artists are active in different artistic fields, such as painting, sculpture, photography, or installation.

The opening of the exhibition is scheduled for Monday, June 17, at 6 pm.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

