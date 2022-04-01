Boualem Saidi takes the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova

Bayer announced on April 1 that Boualem Saidi is the new Senior Representative (SBR) for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova Country Group and Managing Director of Bayer Romania. This adds up to his current responsibilities as Country Division Head for the Crop Science.

Boualem Saidi took over the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova from his predecessor Sercin Giray, who will continue her activity as Head of Performance & Community Management and Bayer2022 Platform Transformation Program within Group Finance in Leverkusen, the company said in a press release.

“I’m honoured and feel high responsibility to join and lead Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova Country Group in my new role as SBR. It is a time of change and challenges for all of us, Bayer included, and we look ahead with hope and confidence,” Boualem Saidi said.

Boualem joined Bayer’s Country Group in July 2020. Since then, he has been responsible for leading the Crop Science Division for Bayer, coordinating business operations for the Country Group.

Boualem is an agronomist by training and has been with Bayer for 27 years, mostly in commercial and general management roles, at country, regional and global levels. During that time, he has worked in different parts of the world, learning and contributing to agriculture development in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Prior to moving to Romania, Boualem led the SeedGrowth Business Unit within Global Asset Management at Bayer, based in Germany.

(Photo source: Bayer)