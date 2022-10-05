Bookfest International Book Fair returns to Cluj-Napoca for its ninth edition

After years of absence due to the pandemic, Bookfest International Book Fair returns to Cluj-Napoca from October 6 to 9, 2022, at Casino Urban Culture Center in Central Park, as a part of its annual tour.

As the sole organizer, the Romanian Publishers Association (AER) invites 16 important exhibitors, including some of the biggest Romanian publishers like Humanitas, Polirom, RAO, and more. Entry is free for all events in the exhibition from 10.00 to 20.00, including book launching and signing, reviews, and interactive talk shows.

Over 10,000 volumes and exciting discounts of up to 30% for children and educational books, as well as other variety of titles from all kinds of genres, are waiting for all book aficionados.

To celebrate the return to normalcy (the last edition occurred in 2019), AER also invited people to participate and win one of its ten vouchers to purchase their desired titles at the festival on its Facebook page.

"It's been three years since the publishing world has been waiting to meet the public without restrictions, in the elegant and welcoming atmosphere of the Bookfest International Book Fair," says Grigore Arsene, the president of AER, in a press release.

Bookfest's stop in Cluj-Napoca marks another book-related event coming to the heart of Transylvania this year after the Transylvania International Book Festival back in September.

Before making its visit to Cluj-Napoca, Bookfest visited Târgu Mureș, Chișinău, Moldova, Bucharest's Romexpo, and Timișoara from March until the end of September this year. At Romexpo in Bucharest, the event marked a big success - over 100,000 visitors attended pavilion B2 with Japan becoming the Guest of Honor.

(Photo source: Bookfest International Book Fair)